RES4Africa's plan to consolidate all the European sources of funding for African renewables into one portal sounds like a positive step but a 171-page report claiming to explain how to de-risk the private investment needed for the African energy transition is light on other hard policy commitments.An alliance of largely private-sector renewable energy bodies from Europe says independent power producers (IPPs) - rather then governments or multilateral lenders - hold the key to exporting the EU's post-Covid green recovery credo to Africa. The Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa (RES4Africa) ...

