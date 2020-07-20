Dendy Media: Meet the Top Black Entrepreneurs You Need to Follow This Summer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Although 2020 didn't start as many hoped or expected, countless individuals around the world are showing us that you can still prosper as an entrepreneur in uncertain times. In today's story, we're highlighting the top black entrepreneurs you need to follow this summer, and our hope is that their lives and accomplishments inspire you.

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings (@earnyourleisure)

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings are revolutionizing financial education as we know it. Through their financial literacy brand Earn Your Leisure which consists of a podcast, Earn Your Leisure University and more, Bilal and Millings teach about the money plays behind sports, entertainment and business. The duo also covers the backstories of entrepreneurs and breaks down the latest trends in both finance and entrepreneurship. ?If you're unfamiliar with the Earn Your Leisure movement, check them out on Instagram & YouTube, where they have amassed 285K and 100K followers, respectively. Also, be sure to check out Earn Your Leisure University.

Coleen Otero (@coleenoteroceo)

Coleen Otero is a branding strategist, mentor, motivational speaker, author, and all-around entrepreneur. She candidly shares her lessons learned to empower and educate women entrepreneurs through her CEO Chicks network. She has a team of successful coaches to help members dominate in business. Coleen's book, Brand to Bucks is also a great resource for entrepreneurs who want to build six-figure businesses. To offer relief amid COVID, CEO Chicks is providing masterclasses and weekly giveaways for Black women-owned businesses valued at $5,000 through August 5. You can register here.

Edu Uzodinma (@young_frio)

Edu Uzodinma is a forex entrepreneur and network marketing specialist responsible for over $10,000,000 in sales. Under the Tradehouse investment group, his organization Dignified Drip has amassed over 5,000 members and established itself as a million dollar player in the forex scene. Edu prides himself on his ability to facilitate and mentor numerous highly diverse relationships as well as document his own journey. He makes it his and his organization's focus to develop both business and personal growth for all members and associates. To find out more about Edu's story, as well as potential opportunities in the same field, check out Edu's Instagram.

Brandon Mitchell (@brandon_theresumeguru)

Brandon is the Founder and CEO at BrandResumes.com, one of the fastest-growing career coaching firms in 2020. Over the past five years, Brandon has worked with thousands of job seekers from all walks of life and industries. Prior to launching the company, Brandon worked as a technology consultant for PwC, a global accounting, and advisory powerhouse. He has been featured in Earn Your Leisure, The Squeeze, and Blapitalist for his career insights. If you are interested in fixing your resume or improving your salary, check out the BrandResumes website.

Marquel Russell (@marquelrussell)

Marquel Russell is often considered the The King of Client Attraction and a top authority on helping entrepreneurs attract clients on auto-pilot and scale their business while working 50% less. Many business leaders, experts & influencers come to him when they need help making their marketing more profitable. He and his team have helped their clients generate billions of ad impressions, millions of leads, thousands of clients and over $20 Million in revenue. Entrepreneurs from all around the globe seek Marquel out to learn his S.F.M. Method. If you want a proven system that will help you attract more leads that convert into high-ticket clients, you can visit his website.

Erin Lyons (@erinlyons__)

Erin Lyons is a 25 year old Wall-Street professional & trailblazer who is passionate about utilizing her platform to create economic, social, and environmental change. As a holder of the Series 7, 65, & 63 licenses, she leverages her expertise to empower underserved groups who traditionally do not have access to financial literacy resources. She has inspired thousands with her highly engaged webinars including, 'How Multicultural Founders Can Gain Access to Venture Capital' & 'How Women Can Maximize Their Savings'. As a leader in personal development, she also coaches entrepreneurs on how to harness their inner power through mindfulness & manifestation. You can join her community on Instagram.

Jake Tayler Jacobs (@jaketaylerjacobs)

From P.E. Teacher to business extraordinaire, this 29 year old phenom is taking the world by storm. Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jake Tayler Jacobs got his start in the entrepreneurial world in 2015 through the insurance and financial services industry. Since then, he has built two, seven-figure companies. One of these is a financial firm, and the other, an online life and business academy, built with his brother Ben X, educating minority business owners on how to grow and scale their businesses without going into debt. If you're interested in scaling your business with Jake, you can visit his website.

Elijah Bowie (@coachbowie)

Elijah is a highly sought out speaker and business coach, most known for his 9-Question Close and his Profit Extraction Method where he uncovers $10-$50k in profit hidden inside businesses. Since 2009 he's coached hundreds of businesses across the world in over 20 different industries on his proven method for business growth. He's responsible for $20M+ in sales the last 3 years alone. Visit Elijah's website for a vault of free training to help grow your business.

Wade Menendez (@wadethebarber)

Wade Menendez is a well respected entrepreneur, author and educator who has trained thousands of master barbers and hairstylists around the world. Through his online masterclass, he has helped many people learn the skill of hair replacement for men and women over the years. Wade believes that having the right undetectable hair replacement can change a person's life and confidence. Many have shared their personal testimonials about how this procedure has helped change their lives. If you're interested in learning more head over to Wade's website to for more information.

Nathan Culver (@drnathanculver)

Nathan J. Culver, the Virtual CFO, is the owner of Culver Enterprises, Inc., providing services to individuals and small businesses. Nathan is a financial strategist, speaker, business mentor, and author, empowering individuals to become profitable in their industry. As the Virtual CFO, he has a twenty year track record of financial consulting, which aids in the revitalization and increased profitability of small businesses and non-profit organizations. If you want build your business or personal brand, visit Dr. Culver's website to schedule your first consultation.

Deon Bonaparte (@deon_bonaparte)

Deon Bonaparte, born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, studied brand strategy & advertising at Columbia College Chicago. He is a 27-year-old entrepreneur, speaker, and thought leader who founded NDVU + LAB Brand Consultancy Agency and scaled his business revenue to over $15,000 per month within the first 35 days of launching. As a brand strategist, Deon helps entrepreneurs, creatives, and small business owners scale their brands and creative ideas successfully through brand clarity. Deon and his team focus on building brands from the ground up and connecting the brands to their audience. If you are interested in building your brand and scaling your business, schedule your free consultation today on Deon's website.

Feldon Richards (@nycphonebuyer)

Feldon Richards is a 29 year old entrepreneur who has repaired and sold thousands of smartphones to consumers and businesses all over the world. With his on demand online course iPhone Repair Academy, he has helped over 500 people learn to repair smartphones and help their community stay connected. He says, "People break their smartphones everyday but they neglect repairing them because they need their phones to stay connected. People can barely even find time to do anything after work, so why not make their lives easier by going to their place of work and repairing it for them?" If you're interested in getting started as a self-employed smartphone repair technician, you can check out iPhone Repair Academy.

Cierra Wilson (@cierra_esq)

Cierra Wilson, Esq. is a content creator, entrepreneur, and CEO of The Law Offices of C. Wilson LLP, a boutique general liability and personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, CA. When not in the court room, Cierra specializes in helping millennial entrepreneurs build scalable online businesses through teaching what they know and doing what they love. In her spare time, she enjoys doing yoga, cooking and swimming. If you're interested in earning more money during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can find her on Instagram.

Dr. Jonathan Lotson (@drjonathanlotson)

Dr. Jonathan Lotson is a published author, minister, life coach, and consultant who has worked with several faith-based leaders from diverse industries. Through Dr. Lotson's consulting services and coaching, he has helped faith-based leaders move from being frustrated, non-productive, and unfulfilled to a place where they maximize their leadership abilities to thrive. In his words, "Success, wealth, and clarity are not achieved in isolation but with the help of others. That's where we come in." If you are a faith-based leader (i.e. entrepreneur, business owner, minister, etc.) who desires to go to the next level you can visit Dr. Lotson's website.

Joseph Lopez (@trainwithjlopez)

J. Lopez is a Navy veteran turned entrepreneur. In 2017 he quit his sales job at a multi-million dollar gym to start a business in his garage, which now rakes in 5 figures each month. He spent the next 2 years developing the 90 Day Body Transformation Program helps entrepreneurs burn unnecessary body fat and hit their goals without spending countless hours in the gym or going on starvation diets. This method has grown to become one of the top programs for increasing productivity and boosting confidence, while saving thousands of dollars on future medical expenses. If you want to stay in shape while cutting your workout time in half, you can checkout Joseph's free training on his website.

Ty Cohen (@cohenty)

Ty Cohen is an accomplished publishing expert, internet marketer, personal development coach, speaker and author who over a decade ago, quit his corporate job and started a business of his own. That business generated millions of dollars in sales and totally transformed Ty's life as well as the lives of countless others. Since then, Ty has taught tens of thousands of individuals how to successfully market, promote & sell their books on Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing Platform using the very same system that allows him to generate upwards of $50,000.00 a month with KDP publishing. To get more free information on how to create passive income with Amazon Kindle publishing visit Ty's website.

Audria Richmond (@audriarichmond)

Audria Richmond is a marketing and launch strategist who helps individuals scale their business model, automate their marketing and multiply their money. With her business strategy, creativity and tech-savviness, Audria is a force that is difficult to reckon with. Through her bestselling books, app and consulting, Audria has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and companies to challenge marketing rules and launch talked-about campaigns that lead to explosive results. You can learn more about Audria and her business by visiting her site.

Dr. Clarence Lee, Jr. (@drclarenceleejr)

Dr. Clarence Lee, Jr., the PERSISTence Coach, is the founder and CEO of the PERSIST Institute, a thriving business development coaching firm that helps entrepreneurs launch, grow, and scale their businesses online. A former flight surgeon in one of the USAF's most elite squadrons, Dr. Lee has a unique background in leadership, medicine, and operations. Named one of the "Top Healthcare-Entrepreneurs to Know" by Becker's Hospital Review and recognized as a Black Enterprise Modern Man, Dr. Lee holds degrees in medicine (M.D.) and business (M.B.A.) from Drexel University. Learn more about his coaching programs on his website.

Sam Bell (@sambell3rd)

Sam Bell started his first agency in 2009, right as social media was starting to attract mainstream attention. Since then, he has taken the knowledge gleaned from nearly a decade of advertising experience and used it to leverage incredible results for his clients. These results, together with Sam's unparalleled dedication to his clients' success and his deep industry insights have led many to call him The Social Ads Engineer. Sam doesn't just create ads. He launches campaigns with the intent of pinpointing and reaching highly-engaged, ready-to-act clients that are qualified and eager to learn more about what you have to offer. You can learn more about Sam on his website.

Chaymeriyia Moncrief (@chaymeriyia)

Chaymeriyia Moncrief is the 25-year-old Alabama tech entrepreneur and founder of the Tesix Wireless Network, a nationwide prepaid carrier, and NSPRE Electronics. Launching her carrier late 2018, she has already grown the company to a $10M valuation and 8,000+ mobile network subscribers. With this success came her newly launched smartphone. In the launch of both of her companies, she is officially the first African American woman to launch a prepaid carrier and a line of electronics in the United States. Check out Tesix Wireless and NSPRE Electronics to learn more.

Kito Johnson (@kitojjohnson)

Kito J. Johnson is an accomplished real estate investor who specializes in helping new and seasoned real estate investors add $250,000 to their net worth within a year while creating positive monthly passive income. Best selling author of Real Estate Wealth, Kito's stellar 20-year career boasts involvement in over 1,000 real estate transactions. A master networker, speaker, and CEO of Atlanta-based brokerage, Buy n Sell, Inc., he has been dubbed "the guy to know" in circles ranging from community leaders to elite investors. If you're interested in building wealth through real estate, check out Kito's website.

Aundrae Gaskin (@aundraevgaskin)

Aundrae Gaskin is an entrepreneur, speaker, business consultant & father of two who has transformed the lives and businesses of entrepreneurs, coaches, and executives across the globe. He specializes in helping people increase their reach, relationships and revenue. After battling PTSD, homelessness, and a momentary lack of self identity, Aundrae has transformed and renewed his spiritual and professional life and spent the last 10 years helping the entrepreneurs and executives God has placed in his path to "transform who they are on the inside so they can manifest what they desire on the outside." To learn more about Aundrae, you can visit him on Instagram and check out his new book "Decide & Conquer: 7 Divine Practices For High Performing Executives To Manifest The Life & Business You Desire."

Earnest Epps (@earnestepps)

Earnest Epps is an international speaker, digital marketing entrepreneur, and CEO of High Ticket eCom Secrets. Earnest has 10 years of marketing and sales experience and has been able to take both offline and online marketing strategies to help people combine them both into a marketing powerhouse for running successful online e-commerce businesses. Learn more on his website.

Taurea Vision Avant (@visionavant)

Taurea Vision Avant is a computer science graduate from Hampton University. She is an author of more than 15+ books and the latest is "Don't Go Broke Trying to Be a Business Owner". She has been featured on ABC, Fox, CBS and more. In 2009 she founded Show Your Success where she has helped more than 5,000+ speakers, coaches and network marketers to write books to grow their business. She also founded a non-profit, Urban CEO Network, whose mission is to help empower and educate men and women from the Urban Community in a non-intimidating way.

Carlos Ariel Then (@mr_then)

Carlos Ariel Then is an author, entrepreneur and millennial business and finance coach. Through his books; Learn: Drop the L & Earn, as well as I Give You Credit: A DIY Guide to Credit Repair; he's helped people increase their financial aptitude. In his words, "Cash is king, but credit is queen and in a game of chess, a queen can make a lot more moves on the board than any other pieces, so long as you have pawns or, in this case, opportunities. Even if you lose your queen you can always get her back, but in order to win the game, you must protect your king, and capture your opponent's." To learn more about Carlos, you can visit his website.

Teri Ijeoma (@imaninvestor)

Teri Ijeoma began her professional career working in education and non-profits. When she started trading stocks ten years ago, she initially saw it as an opportunity to supplement her income. However, she was so successful with this side hustle that in 2017, she used trading as an exit strategy to quit her job and start traveling around the world full-time. The MIT alum says, "Many people don't know that they can use stocks as an income stream to pursue their dreams." Teri now offers an award winning online course, Trade and Travel, that shares her investing strategies with over 2,000 students all over the world. You can learn more on Teri's website.

Bryant Miller (@realtorbryantmiller)

Bryant Miller is a real estate guru for individuals, agents and business owners. He serves those who want to build generational wealth, increase their income and revamp the economy through buying, selling and investing in properties. Bryant is on a mission to teach real estate agents how to buy, sell and invest in properties that position them to hit (and exceed) the coveted six-figure income. He has a knack for uncovering profitable investments and connecting buyers and sellers. If you're a realtor or an ambitious goal-getter looking to build your real estate empire, you can learn more about Bryant on his website.

Dorian L. Carter

Dorian L. Carter, The Real Estate Wealth Generator, has had an active lead role in over 2 million square feet of real estate transactions. He has educated hundreds of entrepreneurs across the United States on wealth building and real estate development strategies that bring stronger places to live. Dorian uses his extensive experience to coach and mentor investors in commercial real estate. His advance training techniques teach individuals the necessary skills that lead to life-long wealth building. If you are looking to increase cash flow, reduce work hours while freeing up time to do the things you love, you can connect with Dorian on his website.

Cierra Seay (@cierraseay)

Cierra Seay is a direct response copywriter who helps coaches and consultants master their messaging so they can attract their ideal clients. Her copywriting work has helped coaches and consultants make millions of dollars and her unique framework sets her apart from others in her industry. In her words, "My mission is to help great coaches and consultants master their messaging so they can attract their ideal clients. You can have a great product and a great service but if your messaging is off it doesn't matter." If you're interested in learning more about how Cierra does this reach out to her via email.

Isaiah Grant (@isaiah_grant)

Isaiah Grant is the founder of The Dream Fitness Client Academy. He is followed by a tribe of 36,000 entrepreneurs on social media and has managed advertisement spending of over 1 million dollars in the past few years for his clients. Through his 90-Day implementation program, The Dream Fitness Client Academy, he has helped fitness and health coaches grow their revenue to 6 and 7 figures while working at least 50% less. In his words, "So many fitness and health coaches are limited to the amount of impact and revenue they can generate because they are trading time for money." If want to grow your fitness or health coaching business while working less, you can visit Isaiah's website.

