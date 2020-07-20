

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus declined in May largely reflecting the widening deficit on the secondary income, data from the European Central Bank showed Monday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 8 billion in May from EUR 14 billion in April. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 23 billion.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 17 billion from EUR 13 billion in April. Meanwhile, the surplus on services fell to EUR 4 billion from EUR 5 billion.



Primary income decreased to EUR 5 billion from EUR 8 billion a month ago. At the same time, the deficit on secondary income widened to EUR 18 billion from EUR 12 billion.



In the twelve-month period to May, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 264 billion or 2.2 percent of euro area GDP, compared with a surplus of EUR 318 billion, or 2.7 percent of GDP in the twelve months to May.



During twelve months to May, the cumulative surplus on the financial account declined to EUR 241 billion from EUR 334 billion in the same period a year ago.



