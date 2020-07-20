HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai IR has announced the winners of Quam IR Awards 2019.



Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. As in previous years, award winners were selected based on judging criteria including Corporate transparency, Investor Relations Performance and Interactions with shareholders.



The keen enthusiasm for the 5th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 12 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards. 11 winners came from various categories, ranging from Hang Seng Index Constituents, Main Board and First Year After Listing companies, representing multi-national enterprises to local companies.



Furthermore, to honour outstanding achievements on the Environmental, Social and Governance issue, winners were also announced for the New Sustainable Development Category, a scheme added last year in recognition of the excellence in tackling environmental challenges using new ideas that will benefit the environment.



Tonghai IR was honored to invite Mr. Anthony Fan, Founding President of Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association; Mr. Francis Fong, Founding and Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing; Ms. Lucia Cheung, Executive Director of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, and Mr. Mike Wong, Executive Officer of Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies as our guests of honor to witness the grand occasion.



In addition to recognize outstanding achievements, the Awards also brings prestige to the winning companies and help build positive corporate images in the markets. With China Tonghai IR's extensive network of investment community and financial media, the Awards is widely recognized beyond doubt.



Winners of the 5th Quam IR Awards include the following companies (arrange in alphabetical order):

Stock Code Company

3383 Agile Group Holdings Limited

1761 Babytree Group

0267 CITIC Limited

1846 EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited

1286 Impro Precision Industries Limited

0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited

0992 Lenovo Group Limited

0017 New World Development Company Limited

0242 Shun Tak Holdings Limited

2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited

6158 Zhenro Properties Group Limited



Website: http://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2019-20/

Phone: 2217 2753 / 2217 2504

E-mail: thir@tonghaifinancial.com



Organizer: China Tonghai IR

Supporting Organization: China Tonghai Financial

Supporting Media: The Standard, Caiguu, Fx678, OTCbeta









Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





CHINA TONGHAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de