Prance Gold Holdings: Prance Gold Holding's Digital Transformation Amidst the Current Economic Climate

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Because of technological advancement, digital transformation is necessary for businesses to keep up with the ever-changing economic landscape. Especially amid a pandemic, digitalizing is imperative to keep up with new normal protocols, reducing contact with people and things that may be a carrier of the coronavirus.

Digitalization comes with more than just the need to switch to digital solutions. This transformation also requires corresponding cultural change and refreshing perspectives. For an organization to adapt, all its members must welcome change and modifications. For digital transformation to become successful, it must be accepted by those who will use the new system.

Prance Gold Holdings embraces digitalization by launching its services to multiple countries, including Australia, China, Japan, and the Baltic region, even during the ongoing crisis. It has quickly adapted to the ever-changing landscape of the digital world. The company also opened its Asia Pacific regional office in Shenzhen during May 2020 with a virtual launch event through Zoom live streaming.

The company stated that it's digital transformation has led to achieving its highest quarterly sales despite the current economic climate. The company's milestone was celebrated in Nagoya, early July of 2020. "Prance Gold has only just begun in the Asia Region, but we're excited to see how it continues to expand around the world," says Akira Sato, one of Prance Gold's top Asia distributors, during the Nagoya event.

The company has quickly adapted to the ever-changing landscape of the digital world. In fact, Prance Gold was able to transform its entire business processes, business model, domain, and organization culture digitally. It is aiming to provide more innovative developments to support the platform experience and its trading technology continually.

"The economy is changing day-by-day, whether through a global crisis like this pandemic or natural occurrences. Prance Gold is committed to helping its customers weather any economic climate. The company is committed to serving its clients by providing the support they need in growing their digital assets, crisis or not," says Andre Gerald, Chief Executive Officer of Prance Gold Holdings.

About Prance Gold Holdings

Prance Gold Holdings is a technology firm focused on the growth of digital assets for retail and corporate firms through transparent, short to mid-term cryptocurrency arbitrage on world-renowned major exchanges around the world. The company offers short-term investment opportunities as short as seven hours, using its high performance and secure platform for arbitrage trading.

Media Contact

For inquiries, please get in touch with Linda Fairbrother at lindafairbrother@prancegoldholdings.com.

Image credit: Needpix

SOURCE: Prance Gold Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598055/Prance-Gold-Holdings-Digital-Transformation-Amidst-the-Current-Economic-Climate