Technavio has been monitoring the programmable logic devices (PLD) market and it is poised to grow by 2.96 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, QuickLogic, and Xilinx. are some of the major market participants. The use of AI accelerators in data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of ai accelerators in data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market is segmented as below:

Application Communication And Data Processing Industrial Automotive Others

Geographic Landscape APAC EMEA North America South America



Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The programmable logic devices (PLD) market report covers the following areas:

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market Size

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market Trends

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing partnerships for development of PLD technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the programmable logic devices (PLD) Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist programmable logic devices (PLD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programmable logic devices (PLD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programmable logic devices (PLD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programmable logic devices (PLD) market, vendors

