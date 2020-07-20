

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, to support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.



As part of the deal, Infosys would setup an end-user centric modern workplace with globally standardized device/workplace landscape based on a Device as a Service or DaaS construct, backed with NextGen unified communication and collaboration platforms.



Further, the global workforce of LANXESS would be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India.



