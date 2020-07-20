HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor" or the "Company", stock code: 1347.HK), a global, leading specialty pure-play foundry, announced that its 95nm SONOS (Silicon Oxide Nitride Oxide Silicon) embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) process platform has further enhanced its technological advantages and greatly improved its reliability through continuous innovation and upgrading.Hua Hong Semiconductor's 95nm SONOS eNVM process technology is widely used in Microcontroller Unit (MCU), Internet of Things (IoT) and other fields, and offers good stability, high reliability and low power consumption. Compared with the previous generation of technologies, the 95nm SONOS eNVM 5V process has achieved smaller design rules, smaller chip area of similar products; the chip gate density of the logic part has increased by 40%+ compared with existing similar processes in the industry, reaching the industry leading level; fewer mask layers are required, thence to provide a more cost-effective solution. Also, the 95nm SONOS eNVM 5V process offers higher integration and leading device performance, with advanced memory medium erase/program characteristics up to 2 milliseconds, 20% improved drive capability for low-power devices, and coverage of wide voltage applications ranging from 1.7V to 5.5V with only 5V devices.Hua Hong Semiconductor continues to strive for better performance. Its 95nm SONOS eNVM adopts a new memory structure and optimizes the operating voltage, greatly increasing the threshold voltage window. Under the same test conditions, the erase/program capacity of SONOS IP reaches 10 million times, and the reliability is improved by 20 times; at 85 degree celsius , the data retention capacity can be up to 30 years, reaching the international leading level. Hua Hong Semiconductor is committed to continuously optimizing the process level to improve IP endurance and data retention, to better meet the market demand for ultra-high reliability products.In addition, with the increasing popularity of highly reliable process platforms and derivative processes, the Company's eNVM based on the SONOS process can cover MTP (Multi-Time Programmable Memory) applications. By simplifying the design, optimizing the IP area and reducing the test time, in terms of IP area, test time and power consumption, with the erase and program capacity has a better performance than MTP. On this basis, additional optional devices are added to further meet the needs of power management and RF products.Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Dr. Kong Weiran remarked, "eNVM technology has always been one of Hua Hong Semiconductor's key advantages, maintaining a leading position in the industry and providing a flexible and diverse technology platform for MCU customers. Under the guidance of the '8-inch + 12-inch' strategy, Hua Hong Semiconductor will further enhance the embedded flash memory technology on the 8-inch platform by developing a smaller memory cell IP size and lower mask-count; and we have also relied on the narrower linewidth capability of the 12-inch platform to build a high-performance eNVM technology platform and meet the needs of high-growth markets such as IoT, MCU and automotive electronics while consolidating its position as a leader in smart card chip manufacturing."About Hua Hong SemiconductorHua Hong Semiconductor Limited ("Hua Hong Semiconductor", stock code: 1347.HK) ("the Company") is a global, leading pure-play foundry with specialty process platforms uniquely focused on embedded non-volatile memory ("eNVM"), power discrete, analog & power management, and logic & RF. Of special note is the Company's outstanding quality control system that satisfies the strict requirements of automotive chip manufacturing. The Company is part of the Huahong Group, an enterprise group whose main business is IC manufacturing, with advanced "8+12" production line technology.The Company presently operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities within the Huahong Group (HH Fab1, HH Fab2, and HH Fab3) in Jinqiao and Zhangjiang, Shanghai, with a total monthly 8-inch wafer capacity of approximately 180,000 wafers. The Company also operates a 12-inch wafer fabrication facility (HH Fab7) with the planned monthly capacity of forty thousand 12-inch wafers in Wuxi's National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. Formal incorporation of and start of operations at HH Fab7 were achieved in 2019. In the Chinese mainland, it has become a leading 12-inch semiconductor production line devoted to specialty processes and is the first 12-inch foundry devoted to power discrete semiconductors.For more information, please visit: www.huahonggrace.comSource: Hua Hong SemiconductorCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.