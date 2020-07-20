Digital Wound Measurement Devices Sales set to Soar, Growth Sustained with Hospitals Accounting for Significant Share- Future Market Insights

Digital wound measurement device manufacturers are likely to continue investing in technological improvements for product offerings to stay ahead of growing competition after the end of the pandemic

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The digital wound measurement devices market is anticipated to grow at a healthy 5% CAGR between 2015 and 2025. According to FMI, the coronavirus pandemic will increase demand for digital wound measurement devices, as diabetic patients are more vulnerable to coronavirus. Consequently, the likelihood of diabetic ulcers will be higher in this period, aiding market prospects in the near future.

"Wound care procedures have witnessed substantial developments in recent years with technological advances in wound measurement devices. Integration of smart phones and hand-held computer devices with varied techniques are gaining traction for the development of complete wound care solutions. These factors will support critical developments in the industry post the end of the pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market - Important Takeaways

Diabetic ulcer applications are key to revenue growth of the digital wound measurement devices market owing to the wide prevalence of the chronic disease.

Hospitals will remain the primary end user of digital wound measurement devices owing to rising investments by governments towards healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing digital wound measurement devices market, supported by government investments in emerging economies for healthcare modernization initiatives.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market - Driving Factors

Rise in the incidences of chronic wounds is a major factor supporting the digital wound measurement devices market.

Growth of the global population of elderly and diabetics generates higher requirements for digital wound measurement devices.

Product innovations including 3D mapping and laser measurement tools will aid market growth.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market - Leading Constraints

High costs of digital wound measurement devices are a key obstacle to adoption rates.

Lack of adequately skilled professionals, particularly in emerging economies is a key hinderance to market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by COVID-19 Outbreak

The digital wound measurement devices market is likely to witness accelerated demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The vulnerability of diabetic patients to the coronavirus, and the higher risks of diabetic ulcers and chronic wounds during the crisis period will contribute to market growth. Poor lifestyle choices of potential patients are a key factor that will help sustain market developments even after the pandemic.

Competition Landscape

Some of the top players operating in the digital wound measurement devices market are Wound Zoom Inc., and ARANZ Medical among others. Market players are displaying high interest product innovations in terms of cost and performance. For instance, BBI has introduced its new scanner for pressure injury prevention.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the digital wound measurement devices market. The market is segmented in terms of wound type (diabetic ulcer, traumatic wounds, chronic wounds, Incisional wounds, and burns), and end user (hospitals and clinics) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

