NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

72.19p Capital only

73.24p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February 2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 5,495,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

454.52p Capital only (undiluted)

454.52p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

458.98p Including current year income (undiluted)

458.98p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

450.29p Capital only (undiluted)

455.40p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 26th February 2020, the Company has 173,605,020 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,406,822 which are held in treasury.

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

567.77p Capital only

573.48p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June 2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

168.23p Capital only

169.57p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,157,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

472.42c per share (US cents) - Capital only

477.48c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD

376.90p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

380.93p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

175.46p Capital only (undiluted)

179.52p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 235,000 ordinary shares on 17th April 2020, the Company has 22,605,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

1378.46p Capital only and including debt at par value

1358.02p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1382.19p Including current year income and debt at par value

1361.74p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 July 2020 were:

125.47c Capital only USD (cents)

100.10p Capital only Sterling (pence)

126.55c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.96p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 02nd January 2020, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue.