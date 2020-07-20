Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 17-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.81p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.46p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16