Digitex Futures Announces Kick-Off of Public Launch with a Mammoth Trading Event

PROVIDENCE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Digitex Ltd, a commission-free bitcoin futures exchange, is gearing up to open its doors to the general public on July 31. After eight months of extensive testing on both the testnet and the mainnet with a limited number of traders gradually increasing each week, the world's first zero-fee BTC futures exchange is ready to mark its long-awaited debut.

There are currently several thousand traders onboarded onto the closed mainnet with more being added up until launch, and the exchange is already regularly handling over $250m in 24-hour trading volume. In addition to a simple, KYC-free sign-up, deep liquidity, and a lightning-fast order matching engine, traders can expect to find Crypto's first trading ladder interface that shows the flow of the markets in real-time, as well as a customizable screen that works seamlessly on both desktop and mobile.

With high leverage, scalpers, and high-frequency traders can maximize their earnings and profit from even the smallest of price fluctuations as the lack of commissions makes these types of strategies viable at last. At a time when Bitcoin is displaying an uncharacteristic lack of volatility, Digitex is the only exchange allowing traders to magnify their winnings in this way.

In celebration of the public launch, Digitex is hosting a "trading party to end all trading parties." This will take the shape of a day-long trading event with live trading competitions and massive giveaways. Digitex founder and CEO Adam Todd will be online for six uninterrupted hours, trading and competing against other Digitex users, and chatting live with some of the biggest influencers in the space - guests will be revealed soon.

Throughout the event, the commission-free exchange will be giving away major prizes worth $250,000 in DGTX as well as plenty of branded Digitex merchandising.

"We're thrilled to be opening our doors to the public at long last," said Digitex CEO Adam Todd. "Digitex has been a long time in the making and we have been painstaking in our testing process to ensure the most robust high-liquidity commission-free exchange possible. The launch party is going to be massive. Not only will Digitex users get to see some real pro traders live in action on the exchange but they'll also be able to take away huge prizes."

To take part in the Launch Day Trading Event, traders will need to create an account on the Digitex mainnet on Friday, July 31, and deposit 1000 DGTX tokens. They can be purchased easily from one of Digitex's trusted exchange partners like KuCoin, or straight from the exchange itself via the Digitex Treasury in a simple trustless transaction.

"I'm just so excited to finally give crypto traders what they have been waiting for and what they deserve," Todd added. "Finally, an exchange that serves its users with no mechanical edge in the form of commissions working against them. Our current mainnet users are already profiting from scalping strategies that are just not possible on other platforms because of punishing fees. Digitex is going to be epic."

For further details about the Digitex Launch Day Event, please visit https://digitexfutures.com/publiclaunch

About Digitex Ltd

Digitex Ltd is a zero-fee cryptocurrency exchange with its native DGTX token. The exchange's flagship product is futures, however, it will be launching spot market trading as well as non-custodial accounts. Registered in the Republic of Seychelles, the company was founded by a former futures trader and betting-exchange trader and has developed a revolutionary token issuance revenue model for sustainably operating an exchange without charging commissions.

For further information about Digitex Ltd, please visit www.digitexfutures.com.

Media contact

Company name: Digitex Futures

Contact person: Lidia Yadlos

Email: lidia@digitexfutures.com

Website: https://digitexfutures.com

SOURCE: Digitex Futures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598071/Digitex-Futures-Announces-Kick-Off-of-Public-Launch-with-a-Mammoth-Trading-Event