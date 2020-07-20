

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):



-Earnings: -$1.68 billion in Q2 vs. $0.08 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.91 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.20 billion in Q2 vs. $5.93 billion in the same period last year.



