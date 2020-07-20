Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Expansion of NATESTO(R) U.S. Commercial Team

Commercial Partner Acerus Pharmaceuticals Launches Specialty Sales Team Calling on Urologists and Endocrinologists in the United States

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the "Company") focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, today announced the expansion of the U.S. commercial team to support the growth of NATESTO® (testosterone nasal gel). The Company's commercial partner, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Acerus"), has launched a dedicated sales team to promote NATESTO to urologists and endocrinologists across the United States.

Acerus' specialty sales force will target high-prescribing urologists and endocrinologists who currently treat men with hypogonadism. Acerus, in partnership with Syneos Health, has equipped its U.S. team with digital technologies that will allow representatives to conduct virtual meetings and customer engagements, given varying state-level COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, as per the terms of the Company's revised partnership agreement with Acerus, the Company will focus its sales team on the promotion of NATESTO to high-prescribing primary care physicians and specialists outside urology and endocrinology who treat men with hypogonadism.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "This is an exciting time for the Company and NATESTO as Acerus formally launches its sales team in the United States. Through this expanded commercial effort, we will have a significantly larger sales force promoting NATESTO and are looking forward to seeing the results of this combined commercial effort going forward. We congratulate Acerus on launching their U.S. specialty sales force."

"The launch of the Acerus specialty sales team in the United States is a significant milestone in the commercialization of NATESTO," said Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. "By adding dedicated resources - focused on high-prescribing urologists and endocrinologists - we should see increased awareness, interest, and adoption of NATESTO. This sales force expansion, combined with ongoing improvements in insurance coverage and the work being done by Aytu, will set the stage for success in 2020 and beyond."

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) AcipHex® Sprinkle, a granule formulation of rabeprazole sodium, a commonly prescribed proton pump inhibitor; (ii) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (iii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iv) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu recently acquired U.S. distribution rights to two COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid tests. These coronavirus tests are solid phase immunochromatographic assays used in the rapid, qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma.

Aytu also operates a subsidiary focused on consumer health, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus"), a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes over thirty-five consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness and respiratory health. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about the company's consumer healthcare products.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men's health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ASP and on the OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: market and other conditions, the regulatory and commercial risks associated with introducing the COVID-19 Rapid Test, the effectiveness of the COVID-19 Rapid Test, market acceptance of the National Cancer Institute's testing results, the regulatory, clinical, and commercial risks associated with the investigational Healight device, effects of the business combination of Aytu and the Commercial Portfolio and the recently completed merger ("Merger") with Innovus Pharmaceuticals, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected, the diversion of management time on Merger-related issues and integration of the Commercial Portfolio, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations the Commercial Portfolio and Innovus with Aytu's existing operations, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining or maintaining reimbursement by third-party payors for our prescription products, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact for Investors:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioScience, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598017/Aytu-BioScience-Announces-Expansion-of-NATESTOR-US-Commercial-Team