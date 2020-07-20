British Franchise Association: Finalists for Flagship Franchising Awards Revealed

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2019 / The shortlist for the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards 2020, to take place at the Vox, Birmingham, on November 30, has been revealed.

Hosted by the British Franchising Association, the awards are designed to champion excellence in franchising, recognising brands that have gone above and beyond to create a franchise system built for success, as well as franchisees who stand out from the crowd.

Everyone shortlisted as finalists have made a difference and continue to help the industry grow. This year, the companies shortlisted have been particularly diverse, ranging from food giants to in-home care providers, cleaning services to pet care and courier services among others, reflecting the breadth of the industry.

The finalists are as follows:

Franchisor categories

Franchisor of the Year: InXpress, Revive! Auto Innovations, Home Instead Senior Care, TaxAssist Accountants, Snap-on Tools, Agency Express.

Emerging Franchisor: Vodafone UK, GutterPRO, My Window Cleaner.

Leadership & Culture: Tutor Doctor, Right at Home UK, Water Babies, The Alternative Board.

Business Transformation: Shuttercraft, Wimpy Restaurants, Bluebird Care.

International Superbrand: Expense Reduction Analysts, Little Kickers, InXpress.

Franchisee categories

Next Generation (franchisees under 35): James Burke - ActionCOACH, Liam Hargreaves & Jason Hough - Rainbow International, Jennie Bardrick - Radfield Home Care, Tom Mannion - X-Press Legal Services, Hannah James - Stagecoach Performing Arts.

Lifestyle: Heather Ratcliffe - Swimtime UK, Cris & Heather Salvador - Stagecoach Performing Arts, Katherine Mayes - Monkey Music.

Local Focus: Aaron Doherty - Footlights Theatre Schools, Sarah Canavan - Lingotot, Mark & Joanna Butler - Tutor Doctor.

Transformation: Siva Kugathas - ServiceMaster Clean, Nicola Thompson - Smallprint, Damon Brown - Minster Cleaning Services, Kim Pinnington - Puddle Ducks.

HSBC Best in Class Multi-unit Leader: Aly Janmohamed - Soul Food Group, Antony Tagliamonti - Scoffs Group, Claude Abi-Gerges - McDonald's, Raja Adil - Adil Group, Jens Hofma - Pizza Hut.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the bfa, states: "Every year the quality of entries gets better and better as the industry continues to make new records.

"I am certain that the awards will reflect how the industry continues to break barriers, and I wish all those shortlisted the best of luck. Just to get to this stage is a huge achievement."

Andrew Brattesani, HSBC's Head of UK Franchising, adds: "With so many franchise systems entering and showing how they have excelled, anyone getting to the final should be exceptionally proud. We were looking for businesses that have driven innovation and continue to adapt their model, and what we received was actually beyond our expectations. This year could well be the best yet."

For more information about the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards, the British Franchise Association, or the franchising sector in general, visit: https://www.thebfa.org/awards-finalists/ or contact press@thebfa.org.

About the bfa

The British Franchise Association (bfa) defines and enforces the ethical standards for business format franchising in the UK. Established in 1977, the association is a self-regulatory body proudly run by its members to champion the growth of the UK franchising sector.

