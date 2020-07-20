Thermal Printing Market to Reach US$ 20 Bn by 2029 Even as Covid-19 Pandemic Restricts Retail and Transport Sector Applications - Future Market Insights

Thermal printing market players are focusing their efforts to leverage e-commerce opportunities in wholesale and retail sectors to reduce losses arising during the coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / The thermal printing market has been impacted substantially by the current coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions imposed by governments are resulting in the temporary closure of numerous retailing businesses. In addition, the pandemic has also affected the logistics and transport industry, which will also hinder thermal printing applications in the short term.

"Thermal printing is used in multiple industries such as healthcare, logistics, hospitality, transportation, and retail for generation of bills, receipts, tickets, and other labeling applications. Thermal printing procedures help in eliminating manual error, cuts costs of labor and aids product tracking requirements which will boost market growth strongly post pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-687

Thermal Printing Market - Important Takeaways

Thermal barcode printing is a key contributor to revenue, supported by extensive retail applications.

Direct thermal printing is popular among end users owing to flexibility in operations and low prices.

Retail applications hold major market share with widespread ecommerce penetration.

North America is a leading market for thermal printing, owing to strong demand in logistics, transport, inventory management, and smart packaging uses.

Thermal Printing Market - Driving Factors

Expansion of retail industry and popularity of point of sale experiences will support the adoption of thermal printing.

Affordable cost of thermal printing in comparison to conventional printing options aids market growth.

Rising popularity of automatic identification and data capture technologies is bolstering efficacy of thermal printing processes.

Thermal Printing Market - Leading Constraints

Emergence of new competitive technologies such as RFID will hamper the adoption of thermal printing.

Very high levels of competitiveness among thermal printer producers will hinder growth of profitability.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

With a sharp drop of high street sales, and massive competition from online players, the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the retail industry. Lockdown measures have also adversely impacted commercial logistics and transport operations. All of these trends will have a negative effect on the demand for thermal printing in the short term. On the other hand, e-commerce applications are growing in the crisis period, which will help to partially mitigate losses during this time.

Explore data on the thermal printing market with 144 figures, 60 tables and the ToC. You will also find market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-687

Competition Landscape

Some of the top players operating in the thermal printing market are Sato Holdings Corp., Toshiba Tec Corp., Star Micronics Co., Fujitsu, NCR Corp., HP Development Co., Brother Industries Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. Market players are pushing for product improvements and new applications. For instance, Phomeno has released a new inkless, pocket thermal printer.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the thermal printing market. The market is segmented in terms of printer (barcode printers, POS printers, kiosk & ticket printers, RFID printers, and card printers), format (industrial, desktop, and mobile) and vertical (retail & wholesale, transportation & logistics, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and hospitality, manufacturing, government, and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

20% of Businesses are Already on COVID-19 Recovery Path. When are you Starting Yours? Let FMI's consultants help you https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/353033

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors & ICT Landscape

Head-Up Display Market: Find insights on the global head-up display market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: FMI's report on the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market provides insights on the market for 2016-2021. The study evaluates restraining forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with market strategies.

Flat Panel Display Market: An analysis on the flat panel display market with data on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermal-printing-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/thermal-printing-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598074/Thermal-Printing-Market-to-Reach-US-20-Bn-by-2029-Even-as-Covid-19-Pandemic-Restricts-Retail-and-Transport-Sector-Applications--Future-Market-Insights