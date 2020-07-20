The stunning findings of an investigation by the auditor into RMB1,022 million paid by Panda Green for the right to develop solar projects which never materialized included confirmation by the former chief finance officer documents were drawn up after the fact.Executives at state-owned solar developer Panda Green have advised the board to pursue legal advice on how to recover RMB1,022 million (US$146 million) in missing deposits paid to secure the rights to solar parks which were never built, after KPMG found HK$12 million (US$1.55 million) ended up in the personal account of former CEO Alan Li. ...

