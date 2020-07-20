Building Automation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 112.3 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation systems (BAS) integrate building's mechanical, electrical and security systems into one intuitive framework that provides the optimum balance efficiency with productivity and occupant comfort.

The Global Building Automation Market size is projected to reach USD 112.3 Billion by 2026, from USD 64.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2026.

The rise in the adoption of automated building security systems, the development of wireless protocols and wireless network sensor technology for Building automation systems, and the rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the Building Automation Market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BUILDING AUTOMATION MARKET SIZE

Nowadays, all organizations are keen on initiating steps to reduce energy usage. This has encouraged them to adopt building automation systems as these technologies offer various applications such as lighting management, air conditioning, and heat ventilation management. Furthermore, building automation systems help organizations to analyze their building data and manage energy usage. These factors have led to increased adoption of BAS by the organization, and has, in turn, led to the increase in the growth of building automation market size.

Rising use of renewable energy sources and increasing awareness among consumers about environmental protection will further drive the building automation market size.

The growing need for enhanced building protection and surveillance is also expected to contribute considerably to the growth of the building automation market size.

Factors such as the adoption of various building automation protocols, the advancement of open-ended architecture, and easy access to technical innovations are expected to fuel the growth of building automation market size.

Lack of end-user knowledge and high initial investments could hinder the growth of the building automation market. In addition, technical difficulties associated with the operation of the building automation system can hinder the market growth.

BUILDING AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the government's energy-saving policies have contributed to the growth of the APAC building automation market size. Countries like China and India have begun aggressively developing smart cities. The building automation serves as a crucial enabler for the respective countries to achieve those goals.

Europe is expected to hold a significant building automation market share during the forecast period. The market growth of this region is due to EU directives such as the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, rising implementation of security systems by homeowners, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient products and smart grid services.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE BUILDING AUTOMATION MARKET ARE:

Honeywell

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

United Technologies

Bosch

Legrand

Hubbell

ABB

Ingersoll-Rand

Lutron

Crestron

BuildingIQ

Building Automation Breakdown Data by Type

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Building Automation Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Building Automation Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

