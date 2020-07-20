Tungsten Corporation's full-year trading update indicated revenues and EBITDA for FY20 were in line with expectations while net cash has increased since H120. COVID-19 has affected transaction volumes but resilience is provided by recurring revenue. Partnerships to broaden the reach of the network, create new channels to market and provide complementary services should help drive growth. New total accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) products are also set to augment revenue and increase the value of the network to customers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...