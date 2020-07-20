

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose unexpectedly in June, and producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 6.9 percent decrease.



Among the main sectors, manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent annually in June and production of water supply rose 8.9 percent.



Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying fell 6.5 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.3 percent.



Production of consumer goods gained 16.2 percent yearly in June. Production of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods increased by 3.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



Production of energy and capital goods decreased by 9.9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 13.9 percent in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 4.9 percent from a year ago.



The producer prices index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.7 percent decrease in May. Economists had forecast a fall of 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



