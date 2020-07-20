Arcimoto Inc Up 287% in 2020, Just Getting StartedArcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) is an electronic vehicle (EV) company that has been overshadowed by its flashier peers. But that may soon change. The Eugene, Oregon-based company started deliveries of its "Fun Utility Vehicles" (FUVs) in late 2019, and the production of its commercial cars is still on track to start in late 2020.In June and July, the company raised about $26.5 million in three separate stock sales to institutional investors. This provided the company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...