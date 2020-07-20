Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Announces Its Virtual Exhibition and Corporate Workshop at APC 2020

Inspirata will showcase its digital pathology solutions and present a Corporate Workshop at the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) annual conference via its new virtual format.

Tampa, Florida, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata announced today that it will be an active participant at the 2020 Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) live online conference, taking place July 19 - 22. The APC annual conference, which is typically held in a traditional in-person format, will be entirely virtual this year due to COVID-19.

At Inspirata's virtual exhibit booth, event attendees can learn more about the company's comprehensive Dynamyx digital pathology workflow solution and its remote pathology features. Event attendees are encouraged to "stop by" Inspirata's virtual booth during the programmed Exhibitor Showcase hours:

Monday, July 20: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM; 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM; 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday, July 21: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM; 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM; 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Wednesday, July 22: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

In addition to its virtual exhibition, Inspirata will also be holding a Corporate Workshop on the topic of "Using Technology to Save Cost and Increase Revenue in Challenging Times." The interactive workshop will be hosted by Dr. Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata.

"We are excited to once again participate in the APC annual conference, albeit in a more unique format than previous years," states Dr. Mark Lloyd. "With COVID-19 bringing new operational stresses and financial pressures to pathology departments, we thought it was important to demonstrate to the APC audience the ways in which our digital pathology solutions can help to overcome these challenges."

Taking advantage of this year's virtual format, Dr. Lloyd's workshop consists of two important parts: a recorded presentation available for immediate preview and a live Q&A session scheduled for 12 PM ET on Tuesday, July 21. Registered attendees and APC members can submit their questions for live discussion while previewing the recorded presentation. For more information, please check out the APC 2020 Exhibits page at https://www.apcprods.org/meetings-2020-exhibits.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally.

