Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: U.S. Department of Energy Selects Jacobs and Perma-Fix Team to Participate in Nationwide Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) (the "Company") today announced that a team led by Jacobs that includes Perma-Fix Environmental Services was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) to participate in a 10-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (DD&R) of facilities, waste management and program support. The Jacobs and Perma-Fix team are among nine teams selected, making them eligible to compete for firm fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3 billion over a 10-year period.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are honored to partner with Jacobs on this 10-year IDIQ contract to support the DOE's important cleanup mission. Within the DD&R scope of work, Perma-Fix will provide value-added solutions to include waste support services such as waste characterization, packaging, and handling, along with radiation protection and facility characterization, all of which are within our core expertise. This award reflects our strong track record and success of our project team in establishing key industry partnerships to address the unique challenges at DOE in a safe and cost-effective manner."

The IDIQ contract addresses DOE's strategic goal of cleaning up the nation's Manhattan Project and Cold War legacy. EM's goal is to reduce environmental liabilities through accelerated cleanup of high-risk areas, resulting in risk reduction and returning land for its projected future use. The purpose of this procurement is to establish a contract vehicle that DOE can utilize at sites nationwide to acquire timely, cost-effective, legally sound DD&R and associated support services to further the government's mission toward reducing environmental liabilities.

Work under this multi-award contract vehicle supports sites located across the United States, including but not limited to Environmental Management (EM), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Office of Naval Reactors (NR) and the Office of Science (SC).

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe", "expects", "intends", "anticipate", "plan to", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: task orders under IDIQ. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply, commercialize, and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; completion of construction projects on a timely basis; Congress provides continuing funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; ability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; our ability to fund the commercialization of our technology; impact of COVID-19; and the additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2019 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

