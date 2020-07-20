Actronika unveils Skinetic, a haptic effects engine providing developers with a new way of designing and creating touch interfaces. Use an extensive list of dynamic haptic effects to incorporate amazing tactile experiences into any mainstream game engine. This standalone desktop app will allow anyone to have a simple, deep, effective tool, whether you are novice or a pro at haptics.

Gaming is thriving more than ever before, and it is as immersive as it gets on all platforms. However, one sense is still drastically underused: the sense of touch. Gamers today have access to 4K gaming at 60fps, with 7.1 surround sound, but only with haptic buzzers that date back to the 90's. They haven't evolved… Until now.

Actronika provides the industry of gaming an ecosystem of High Definition Haptic products increasing up to 95% of tactile fidelity with its hardware through VR Vests, VR gamepads (ex: etee) and smartphones. It is compatible with a wide variety of up-to-grade hardware.

With Skinetic, in the same environment you have access to Signal Generation all the way to Haptic Effect Mapping. You can perform every little step of implementing a haptic interaction into any digital experience. Actronika's expertise, fully implemented in Skinetic, is based on deep knowledge of the skin's capacities, with high regards to the workflow efficiency standards of the industry.

Skinetic provides developers with libraries of haptic special effects (HFX) around a few main categories: elements (fire, water, wind…), living, synthetics and systems, which regroup almost every sensation someone could conceive. Each library includes presets for contextualized effects. Rain for example, can be set with angle of dispersion, size of drop, rainfall density, etc.

Skinetic also allows users to map these HFX files easily into a character or a scene with its Unreal Engine 4 and Unity Plugins. No more struggle of selecting one by one the vibration motor you want to use you can employ dispersions, linear movements, blinks, waves, etc. See all these changes in real time and feel it in the device simultaneously.

Developers can apply for Skinetic alpha to test the application and create their first HD Haptic interaction by writing to contact@actronika.com.

Actronika's mission is to reintroduce the sense of touch and revolutionize human-machine interactions to give users natural, multi-sensory experiences by its hardware and software haptic solutions. www.actronika.com

