Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Auditor Resignation/ Appointment 20-Jul-2020 / 12:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Auditor Resignation/ Appointment In accordance with section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company announces, for information only, that it has received a statutory statement from Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP ("PwC") in connection with their resignation as auditors of the Company. The resignation of PwC follows a competitive tender process undertaken in connection with the mandatory auditor rotation requirements, in which PwC did not participate. Following this process, shareholders approved the appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. A copy of the section 519 statement of reasons provided by PwC is available to view on the Company's website using the following URL: www.renewiplc.com/agm2020 [1]. About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 162 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com [2].

July 20, 2020