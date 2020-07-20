

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) said Monday that it plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a restructuring.



The retailer said that it is now proposing to implement changes and create a new retail management structure that is fit for the future-removing role duplication, providing clearer leadership accountabilities and freeing up its retail teams to focus more on the customer.



The company noted that it has started collective consultation with its employee representative group. It has set out its intention to first offer voluntary redundancy to affected employees across central support functions in field and central operations and property and store management.



