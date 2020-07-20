Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

"The rapidly changing product portfolios, lack of visibility into demand patterns, increasing demand for tailored products, and sustainability issues are posing challenges for companies operating in the specialty chemicals market," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client, a specialty chemicals company based out of Central Europe, wanted comprehensive insights into their competitor's business strategies. They sought to identify the areas where their competition performed better, as well as identify hidden opportunities. To gain a leading edge in the market, they wanted to make the most of these hidden opportunities and set their offerings apart from competitors. Further, the specialty chemicals market client wanted to understand how their competitors efficiently managed supply chain challenges, and supply-demand mismatches. To effectively achieve tackle these challenges, and gather this information, the client chose to leverage Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts leveraged our competitive intelligence solution and followed a detailed approach to assist the specialty chemicals market client. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Competitor analysis engagement to profile the top competitors and analyze their product offerings, key capabilities, and marketing initiatives.

Competitive pricing analysis to analyze the different pricing models and evaluate price gaps.

Demand management study to analyze factors impacting the specialty chemicals market demand in Europe.

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with competitors' and analyzing areas where the client performed well or lagged comparatively.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions helped the client gather comprehensive insights into their competitors. It also helped develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings. By forecasting the market demand in advance, the client was able to efficiently plan production and inventory. Further, the client was able to uncover profitable opportunities in the specialty chemicals market and strengthen their brand value.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the specialty chemicals market client was also able to:

Efficiently manage the supply-demand mismatch

Deliver high-quality products and enhance sales rates

Increase market share by 27% within one year

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective and strategic, actionable competitive intelligence solutions to specialty chemicals market players.

