WKN: A2DH0T ISIN: US89686D1054 
20.07.2020
trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for July 28, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for July 29, 2020

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - July 20, 2020 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.


About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.


