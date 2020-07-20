BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Annual Meeting of Stockholders Moves to Virtual-Only Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/blgo. Due to ongoing health concerns and physical distancing requirements relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the orders issued by the State of California on July 13, 2020, the meeting will be virtual-only this year, with no way to attend in person.

The virtual Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 23, 2020. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, May 26, 2020, are entitled to attend the meeting.

Please note that the proxy card included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting, and can still be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, BioLargo urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action.

Stockholders can find additional details about attending, voting and participating virtually at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in the additional proxy materials that BioLargo filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://www.biolargo.com/sec-filings.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard ( www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

