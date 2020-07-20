Portable Air Purifier Market to Reach $13.75 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.10% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Falling air quality across globe and increase in awareness of respiratory disease caused due to air pollution drive the global portable air purifier market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Portable Air Purifier Market by Type (Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, and Others), Technique (High-efficiency Particulate Air, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global portable air purifier market garnered $8.27 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $13.75 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Declining air quality across globe and increase in awareness of respiratory disease caused due to air pollution drive the growth of the global portable air purifier market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovation of smart air purifiers and rise in penetration of e-commerce platforms are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6907

Covid-19 Scenario-

World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the coronavirus can transmit through air. This fueled the demand for portable air purifiers during coronavirus pandemic.

The production and supply chain management in the electronics industry has been impacted during lockdown.

The government bodies, however, have given a nod to the industries to reopen their projects and productions concerning all precautionary measures.

The dust collectors segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on type, the dust collectors segment accounted for more than three-fourth of the global portable air purifier market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in the economic activity and rise in urban population. However, the fume and smoke collectors is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The high efficiency particulate air segment to maintain its leadership position-

Based on technique, the high efficiency particulate air segment contributed to the highest market share with more than four-fifths of the global portable air purifier market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for air purifiers in air pollution control equipment. However, the activated carbon filtration segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in incidence of respiratory disorders.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant pace by 2027-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifth of the global portable air purifier market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increase in consumption of coal for power generation and rising awareness of ill effect of air pollution on humans. Furthermore, North America region is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6907

Leading market players

Honeywell International Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Levoit

Coway

Phillips

Sharp Corporation

Dyson Technology Limited

Austin Air Systems Limited

Blueair

