Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.9354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71852696 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 76652 EQS News ID: 1097341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)