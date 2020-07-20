Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 14:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 189.1557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7040285 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 76709 EQS News ID: 1097465 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)