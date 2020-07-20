Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 14:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.1616 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1341200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 76719 EQS News ID: 1097485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)