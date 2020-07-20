Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (SWIH LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 14:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 96.0436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63000 CODE: SWIH LN ISIN: LU1571052304 ISIN: LU1571052304 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIH LN Sequence No.: 76748 EQS News ID: 1097543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 20, 2020 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)