Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.0467 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2742000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 76763 EQS News ID: 1097575 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)