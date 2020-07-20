

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. said it has expanded its partnership with Mobileye, a subsidiary of Intel, to collaborate on offering driver-assistance systems across Ford's global product lineup.



According to Ford, Mobileye is the chosen supplier of vision-sensing technology for Ford's advanced driver-assistance systems or ADAS.



The two companies plan to offer Mobileye's camera-based detection capabilities for driver-assist systems in Ford vehicles. These include improved forward collision warning, vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and lane-keeping features.



Israel-based Mobileye was acquired by chipmaker Intel for $15.3 billion in 2017.



While Ford and Mobileye have collaborated previously too, Ford will now utilize Mobileye's technology throughout the entire life cycle of its next-generation production vehicles. This includes the next generation F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E crossover as well as future products that offer advanced driver-assistance systems features.



Under the expanded partnership, Mobileye will provide its EyeQ family of devices along with its vision-processing software to support Level 1 and Level 2 autonomous driving systems in Ford vehicles globally.



Level 1 systems are defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers as automating a single part of the driving experience, such as steering or acceleration/deceleration, while Level 2 systems provide both steering and acceleration/braking support. However, both Level 1 and Level 2 require drivers to supervise performance of the vehicle.



Ford will include Mobileye's logo in its SYNC driver-assist displays to make customers aware that some Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology features use sensing capabilities provided by Mobileye.



Ford's new production vehicles will use Mobileye's EyeQ computer chips and software to support features under the Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology.



Mobileye's technology will support features such as Lane-Keeping System, Auto High-Beam headlamps, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as Active Drive Assist hands-free driving coming to the upcoming Mustang Mach-E and F-150.



In addition, Ford said it is evaluating the use of Roadbook in its vehicles. Roadbook uses anonymized, crowd-sourced data from vehicle cameras to build a high-definition map that can be accessed by vehicles and leveraged by driver-assist technology, including hands-free driving features like available Active Drive Assist.



