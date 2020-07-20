

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) said the company has continued to experience strong demand and now expects comparable sales in the second quarter to be at the high end of its previous guidance of a mid-to-high twenties percentage increase.



Big Lots also announced the appointment of Jack Pestello as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, effective July 27, 2020. Pestello succeeds Lisa Bachmann. Pestello joins Big Lots following seven years in leadership roles at Walmart. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Walmart's Grocery business.



