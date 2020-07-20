Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.8931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6985783 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 76789 EQS News ID: 1097629 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)