Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 219.0407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 125288 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 76790 EQS News ID: 1097631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)