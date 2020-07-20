Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7937 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4707298 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 76827 EQS News ID: 1097705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

