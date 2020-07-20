Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recently published automated sortation system market report concludes that the market shall surpass US$ 14 Bn by 2030.

As industrial operations become increasingly sophisticated, manufacturers are seeking to uplift their production capacities by incorporating automated sortation systems to up-scale warehousing and logistics by improving picking and sorting. Automated sortation systems helping garner faster returns on investments are steadily gaining traction.

Faster speeds provided by automated sortation systems are enabling manufacturers to offset costs and achieve higher delivery thresholds. Besides, these help in acquiring greater control of the order picking system, reduce energy consumption and reduce lead time from start to finish operations.

All these benefits are pointing the market in an upward growth direction across the forecast period.

"Production units are adopting automated sortation systems to avail cent percent in operations, increasing their reliability index by effecting timely deliveries and acquiring a competitive edge," concludes an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Automated Sortation System Report

Medium throughput sorters shall account for the lion's share, capturing nearly half of the market share

Hardware segment shall gain 190 BPS throughout 2030

Linear automated sorters will register staggering growth until 2030

Automated sortation system market shall expand at a 7% CAGR from 2020-2030

Courier and logistics shall account for 25% of the total revenue pie of the automated sortation system market

Europe shall remain the supreme leader of the global automated sortation system market

Automated Sortation System Market- Key Trends

Incorporation of industrial internet of things (IIoT) in automated sortation systems has helped manufacturers incur cost savings

E-commerce proliferation is helping extend the outreach of automated sortation systems across multiple geographies

Automated sortation is bolstering manufacturers' profit margins by as high as 1%, reducing total cycle time for orders

Automated sortation systems are acquiring staggering popularity across the pharmaceutical, delivery and retail sectors

Automated Sortation System Market- Region-wise Analysis

Europe is the hegemon in the automated sortation system market, capturing 33% of the revenue pie, incurring productivity gains by 6x

is the hegemon in the automated sortation system market, capturing 33% of the revenue pie, incurring productivity gains by 6x North America is trailing behind Europe , with 9 out of 10 automated sortation systems being utilized in the warehousing industry

is trailing behind , with 9 out of 10 automated sortation systems being utilized in the warehousing industry Positive outlook is predicted for both East Asia and South Asia , with automated sortation systems being used to enhance inventory visibility and boosting supply chain operations

Automated Sortation System Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the automated sortation system market include Daifuku Co Ltd, Equinox, OKURA YUSOKI, Siemens AG, Interrol and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to name a few. These players have extensively collaborated with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart to deepen their penetration across different geographies.

Additionally, these players focus on launching new products to avail a footing in this highly competitive market. An example of this is Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, which manufactures the CC-link compatible FR-A700 inverters which has many auto-tuning capabilities. Likewise, Siemens AG provides the SIMANTIC PCS web-based process control system which provides web-based efficiency for sorting operations.

Automated Sortation System Market Taxonomy

Equipment Type

Pop-Up Roller & ARB Sorter

Pivoting Arm & Paddle Sorter

Tilt-Tray Sorter

Cross Belt Sorter

Pouch/Pocket Sorter

Sliding Shoe Sorter

Narrow Belt Sorter

Flat Sorter

Push Tray Sorter

Component Type

Hardware

Drivers & Power Units



Conveyor Belt



Rollers & Wheels



Trays



Scanners & Sensors



Auxiliary Components

Software

Monitoring and Visual Inspection



Control System

System Type

Unit Sorter

Case Sorter

Combo Sorter

Sorting Type

Linear Sorter

Divert System

Circular Sorter

End Use

Courier & Logistics

Paper & Print

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Air Cargo

Leather Goods

General Manufacturing

Load Capacity

Up to 5 kg

5 to 20 kg

20 to 35 kg

Above 35 kg

Throughput Capacity

High Throughput Sorters (15000 sorts & above)

Medium Throughput Sorters (5000 to 15000 sorts)

Low Throughput Sorters (less than 5000 sorts)

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

ASEAN

Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

MEA

Turkey

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

To Know More About Automated Sortation System Market:

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global automated sortation system market report provides in-depth insights into the market demand trends and assessment of opportunities during the forecast period. The report analyses the automated sortation system market through four different segments- equipment type, component type, system type, sorting type, end-use, load capacity, throughput capacity and region. The automated sortation system report also offers detailed analysis of pricing analysis by different product type and demand across end-use industries.

