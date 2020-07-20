AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 17/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 72.1462 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49998209 CODE: GLDA ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 76841 EQS News ID: 1097737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 20, 2020 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)