Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on July 22, 2020: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000650061 Securities maturity date 2026-01-22 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 50 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB000026B Coupon rate, % 0.0 Coupon payment dates 2021-01-22 2022-01-22 2023-01-22 2024-01-22 2025-01-22 2026-01-22 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
