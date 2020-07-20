Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3664.5 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AR technology is still at its early stage with tremendous growth potential. This has, in turn, drawn significant investments leading to the development of the industry. It is anticipated that the growing scope of applications across different industries, such as medical, retail, and automotive, will drive the demand over the forecast period.

The global Augmented Reality Market size is projected to reach USD 3664.5 Million by 2026, from USD 849 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2020-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AR MARKET SIZE

The use of AR technology in the gaming industry will increase the growth of the AR market size during the forecast period. AR implementation in gaming applications will enable users to search the physical environment and enhance the experience through the incorporation of visual & audio content.

In the healthcare sector, AR can be used to provide a simulated view of a patient, where a surgeon can see the state of the patient's body parts. This may help the surgeon undertake minimally invasive surgery. The use of AR modeling and 3D visualization is expected to be of great assistance to the healthcare industry. Using AR, the healthcare industry can improve medical students' learning experience, train doctors, manage the pharmacy, and provide care and support for patients after leaving the hospital. This integration of AR in the medical industry is expected to increase the AR market size during the forecast period.

AR provides the retail industry with a wide range of technology solutions that improve the connection between retailers and customers. Emerging trends in the retail segment, such as pop-up stores, are expected to fuel the growth of the AR market size.

Increasing smartphone penetration in developing economies is also expected to boost the growth of the AR market size during the forecast period.

AR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Head-up Displays are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AR market during the forecast period. Augmented reality head-up displays are currently in the process of development and are all set to revolutionize the automotive industry. Other companies like Continental, WayRay, and Visteon have already joined the market with their own AR HUD plans.

With growing investment in AR devices and software, China's AR market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of the smartphone industry is pushing the mobile AR market in China. Local vendors like Renren, Tencent, and Baidu have invested in the technology and are expected to launch numerous mass-consumer apps.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE AR MARKET

Several companies in the industry are working on developing HMDs (Head Mounted Display) for AR with advanced features. The modern HMDs are capable of employing sensors of six degrees that allow free head movement.

Google (US) is at the forefront of the Augmented Reality market. The company has a good market product portfolio that helps the firm to retain its market-leading position. Due to the aggressive marketing and expansion efforts, Google sales increased significantly between 2016 and 2018.

OTHER TOP COMPANIES IN THE AR MARKET ARE:

Google

PTC

Microsoft

Wikitude

DAQRI

Zugara

Blippar

Magic Leap

Osterhout

Others

Augmented Reality Breakdown Data by Type

Head-Mounted

Head-Up

Handheld

Augmented Reality Breakdown Data by Application

Enterprise

ConCommercial

Automotivesumer

Commercial

Automotive

