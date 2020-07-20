Incontinence Skincare Products Players Focusing on Awareness Campaigns to Dispel Social Stigma, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights forecasts a positive growth outlook for the incontinence skincare products market for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030.
Over the years, the proportion of people suffering from fecal and urinary incontinence has mushroomed, making them vulnerable to skin ailments. These typically occur near the hips, genitals, buttocks or the perineum. Accumulation of excess moisture in these areas causes irritation, redness, skin peeling and yeast infections.
Studies conclude that women are more vulnerable to contracting these infections compared to men. Also, the erosion of stigma associated with incontinence infections across countries is enabling deeper penetration of the incontinence skincare products market.
Leading brands are undertaking campaigns to educate consumers about proper skincare. Based on these trends, the market shall surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2030.
"Rising prevalence of incontinence-based skin diseases among the younger population is shifting revenue demographics, compelling manufacturers to undertake campaigns to suit their sensibilities," says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Incontinence Skincare Products Report
- Incontinence skincare products market shall expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030
- Women are the maximum end-users of incontinence skincare products, owing to higher incidence of skin problems
- Oils and gels remain the dominant product types while creams are garnering significant traction
- COVID-19 accelerates sales, attributed to stockpiling of essential medical supplies due to extended lockdowns
- Incontinence skincare products shall record the maximum sales in East-Asia
Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Key Trends
- Market players are relying on social media campaigns and e-commerce to expand their demographic pool
- Discreet packaging is acquiring fertile ground in order to make the products more visually appealing and thus increase sales
- Limited awareness due to social stigma is hampering growth prospects of the incontinence skincare products market
- Product differentiation is the key to retain market footprint for prominent manufacturers
Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Region-wise Analysis
- North America & Europe shall dominate the global incontinence skincare products market
- 8 out of 10 incontinence products are sold in the United States alone
- Increasing geriatric population shall bolster North America's revenue prospects
- China & Japan shall create a massive revenue ecosystem in the East-Asian incontinence skincare products market
Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players are concentrating on expansion strategies and product differentiation to stay afloat within the market. An example of this is the acquisition of Novioscan by Svenska Cellulose AB in April 2020 to expand its bladder incontinence control portfolio.
Additionally, the company has initiated the "Keep Control" campaign for men and "Tena Twist" campaign for women to heighten incontinence skin disease awareness and therefore reduce infection incidences within the global population.
Incontinence Skincare Products Market Taxonomy
Product Type
- Creams
- Lotions
- Washes/Cleansers
- Gels/Oils
- Wipes
- End User
- Men
- Women
Price Range
- Economy Range
- Mid-Range
- Premium
Sales Channel
- Wholesalers and Retailers
- Online Retailers
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacies/Drug Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Other Sales Channels
Region/Country
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
Europe
- EU-5
- Rest of Europe
South Asia & Pacific
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Get Valuable Insights into Incontinence Skincare Products Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global incontinence skincare products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the incontinence skincare products market based on the product type (creams, lotions, gel/oils, washes/cleansers, and wipes), end user (men, and women), sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, online retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacy stores, convenience stores, and other stores), price range (economy range, mid-range, and premium), across six major regions.
