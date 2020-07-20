Company is the leader in electronic system visualization software, with applications in multiple industries

As part of its 30th anniversary, Concept Engineering, specialists in visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and electrical systems, will showcase its industry-leading visualization and debugging solutions at the virtual Design Automation Conference (DAC) Exhibition being held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, July 20 22, 2020.

Each day of the virtual event, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. PDT, attendees will have an opportunity to explore the technologies that Concept Engineering's team has delivered to smooth visualization and verification in complex system design.

Attendees will get an opportunity to learn about:

Electronic Design Debugging Tools for Analog, Digital, AMS and SoC Designers

Concept's Vision debugging tools, based on the company's leading visualization technology, clearly depicts complex circuit detail, allowing engineers to detect problem sources quickly. Driven by capabilities such as automated logic cone extraction and advanced simulation data annotation, the tools provide debug methods proven to track down core problems quickly and efficiently. The Vision debug tools handle an exceptional range of design abstractions from system, RTL, gate, and transistors, for both analog and digital disciplines, to make SoC platform debug vastly more efficient.

Visualization Engines for EDA CAD Tool Development

Effective automatic visual system rendering involves complex software algorithms and state-of-the-art ergonomic design. Developing this technology to an effective level requires many years of experience and expertise, characteristic of Concept's R&D team. Today, Concept's award-winning visualization technology is used in many companies' electronic design automation (EDA) and computer-aided design (CAD) tools, through its established OEM partnership program. Tool developers using the technology benefit from the unique design exploration capabilities and from robust APIs for easy integration. Today, more than hundred thousand EDA tools have visualization engines from Concept's embedded.

Smart Electrical System Visualization

Modern automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical electrical system complexity has mushroomed, creating a major problem for development teams and service operations. Concept's new EEvision platform allows automatic generation of E/E architecture schematic diagrams and wiring harness schematics and accelerates development, manufacturing and service of complex automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical electrical systems.

30 Years of Innovations

"We could not have reached this anniversary milestone without the passion and innovative spirit of our staff and the continued support and trust of our customers," said Gerhard Angst, president CEO. "The future of the company will be based on the same key values that have allowed us to be at the forefront of technology and innovation for such a long time."

That innovation has accelerated recently inside the company, with new advancements in:

Electronic Design Debugging Tools. This includes a new GUI Architecture delivering more flexibility for multi-view applications, several performance and memory optimizations, better support for System Verilog.

Visualization Engines for EDA CAD Tool Development. These engines include: Smarter System-level and SoC-level drawing algorithms New comment graphic objects (customizable callout shapes) Improved cloud support (via improved WebAssembly component) Component pins can now have data flow marks

Smart Electrical System Visualization that brings easier design import via Microsoft Excel files or via software written in Java, C, Python or Tcl (CreatorAPI).

About Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is a privately held company based in Freiburg, Germany, that provides visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, including automatic schematic generation technology for all major design levels. The company's technology helps electronic design engineers to easily understand, debug, optimize and document electronic designs. Concept Engineering's software technology is used in many fields in the EDA, automotive and aerospace markets, including RTL development, IP reuse, ASIC, SoC and FPGA design, analog/mixed-signal design, logic synthesis, design verification, test automation, as well as debugging and visualization at the on-board, system, RTL, netlist and transistor levels.

EEvision and Concept Engineering are trademarks of Concept Engineering GmbH, in the United States and all other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005131/en/

Contacts:

Concept Engineering

Gerhard Angst, +49-761-47094-0, info@concept.de, www.concept.de



Media contact US:

Michelle Clancy, Cayenne Communication