Finnish company ICS has developed a foil which it claims can significantly increase the yield of solar panels, when applied to the edges of a PV module. Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has confirmed that the increase in performance for conventional solar modules with the solar film is ranging from 5% to 10%.From pv magazine Germany. Already a well-known abbreviation in the world of websites, SEO could soon become a new buzzword in photovoltaics, if an innovation created by Finnish company ICS achieves what the company claims it can. ICS has developed a solar film with integrated optics (Solar Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...