Dolphin Entertainment to Present at LD Micro's "LD 500" Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, today announced that Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro's "LD 500" Virtual Investor Conference, taking place September 1 - 4, 2020, and will conduct one-on-one virtual investor meetings.

The "LD 500" will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

About the Conference:

350+ companies will provide updates to LD Micro's large, active, and vibrant community

20-minute online presentations from September 1 st -4 th , 2020

Company execs have the option of setting up 1-on-1 virtual meetings with patrons

Interviews with some of the most influential people on both sides of the trade

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative or Hayden IR.

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to provide intraday information on the entire sector exclusively. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598101/Dolphin-Entertainment-to-Present-at-LD-Micros-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference