PlanetArt, a subsidiary of Claranova (Paris:CLA), announces the launch of a new mobile app dedicated to personalized gifts: FreePrints Gifts.

This new offer, which follows the acquisition of Personal Creations, is addressing the fast-growing personalized gift market valued at more than $26 billion worldwide, according to research firm Technavio1

FreePrints Gifts is available on iOS and Android and offers a free personalized gift every month, just the shipping fee to pay, always without commitment or subscription.

Each month a new item will be offered to FreePrints Gifts users with the ability to simply customize it on their smartphone by incorporating photos and text to make it a unique object.

In addition to the free gift offered each month, an exclusive benefit for our customers, FreePrints Gifts users will be able to access for the first time from a mobile app a very large catalogue of hundreds of personalized products: at the same time decorative items for the home, for the kitchen, for clothing, for entertainment, for school and work, for parties of all kinds, etc.

FreePrints is available in the United States in its start-up phase. We are currently investigating how our gifting business will be made available in Europe.

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of the Claranova group said: "After having revolutionized the photo world with FreePrints, the easiest and less expensive mobile solution for printing photos, Claranova innovates again with FreePrints Gifts. Beyond expanding the family of FreePrints applications (FreePrints Photos, Photobooks, Tiles and Cards), FreePrints Gifts, in line with the acquisition of Personal Creations less than a year ago, now allows us to address the even wider market of "personalized" e-commerce by offering our customers the possibility of ordering in a few clicks, from their smartphone, a very wide variety of objects that will not look like any other"

About Claranova:

A high-growth technological group, Claranova is an international player that is firmly positioned in the long term, drawing on resilient business models for high-growth potential markets. As the leader in personalized digital printing (Mobile Printing), Claranova also sets itself apart through its technological expertise in software publishing (Software) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These three business divisions share a common vision: simplify access to new technologies using reliable solutions, combining innovation and ease of use. Drawing on this vision, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of 30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. The Group generated revenue of €234.3 million in H1 2019-2020, for an operating margin of 5%.

For more information on the Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

