For the first major weekend of the summer1, more than 30,000 cars chose to cross the Channel with Eurotunnel Le Shuttle in both directions, with the peak of activity on Saturday with nearly 11,000 cars.

In total, more than 120,000 people2 travelled on Le Shuttle this weekend.

This level of activity is in part due to the end of quarantine requirements in the UK but is also down to the popularity of Le Shuttle; customers reassured of being able to travel while staying in their car, without any contact with the outside world.

1 From 17 Friday to 19 Sunday July 2020

2 Based on 4 passengers per vehicle

